Golden Trailer Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Best of Show Honor (Exclusive)

Tom Cruise's 'Maverick' also won for best summer 2022 blockbuster trailer, while 'The Matrix: Resurrections' nabbed the Golden Fleece award and the best movie action poster prize.

Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The 2022 Golden Trailer Awards, which honor the best in Hollywood movie and TV/streaming series previews, has given its Best of Show trophy to Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise’s Maverick was also awarded for best summer 2022 blockbuster trailer and best action trailer. The Golden Fleece prize, given as recognition for making a bad movie more appealing, went to Warner Bros.’ The Matrix: Resurrections, which also took the best movie action poster prize.

CODA and Apple TV+, having made history when the film captured best picture at the Academy Awards, earned the best music award and the best drama TV commercial, while the best drama trailer prize went to the King Richard teaser from Warner Bros.

The best trailer for a family animation movie was picked up by A24’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, and the best comedy trailer went to Lionsgate Films’ The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which stars Nicolas Cage.

Other prizewinners included trailers for Netflix’s The Adam Project, Universal Pictures’ Nope and Neon’s indie release Pig. The live awards show was held in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre and was hosted by Henry Cho on Thursday night.

The Golden Trailer Awards recognize the best trailers and marketing for movies and TV/streaming series.

“We are thrilled to offer a huge congratulations to all of this years’ honorees and nominees. Their contributions are imperative to this industry and we appreciate their contributions, as well as everyone who came out to support their creativity,” Evelyn Brady-Watters, a Golden Trailer Awards co-founder along with Monica Brady, said in a statement.

A full list of winners can be viewed here.

