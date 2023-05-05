Cannes: Golshifteh Farahani, Zar Amir-Ebrahimi to Lead Eran Riklis’ Adaptation of Iranian Novel ‘Reading Lolita in Tehran’

Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean, About Elly, Paterson) and Zar Amir-Ebrahami (Palme d’Or-winner in 2022 for Holy Spider) — two of most recognized and in-demand Iranian stars working outside of Iran today — have teamed for the feature adaptation of Azar Nafisi’s bestselling Iranian novel Reading Lolita in Tehran.

The two lead an ensemble cast in the the drama — from award-winning director Eran Riklis (Lemon Tree, The Syrian Bride, Dancing Arabs) and written by Marjorie David — alongside Mina Cavan (Red Rose, No Bears). WestEnd Films are launching sales of the film in Cannes.

Translated into 32 languages across the world and set after the revolution in Iran as extremism took hold, Reading Lolita in Tehran tells the autobiographical story of a bold and inspired teacher, who secretly gathered seven of her most committed female students to read forbidden western classics while their world as they knew it closed in around them. As the Islamic Republic took power, morality squads staged arbitrary raids in Tehran and as fundamentalists seized hold of the universities, the women in Nafisi’s living room, whose rights had been systematically removed, risked everything to find a safe space to remove their veils and speak their minds. Despite the grave danger they were in, they found hope as their stories intertwined with the novels they were reading. With Lolita, The Great Gatsby, Daisy Miller and Pride and Prejudice they spoke about their own dreams, and wondered if the only way to achieve freedom was to leave the home they still love.

“Reading Lolita in Tehran, with its depiction of both human relationships and political and global matters, struck a deep emotional chord with me,” said Riklis. “I was totally aware of the potential complexity of telling such an intimate story of women in Iran. But I also knew that it’s a wonderful and emotional challenge, based on a universal view of human struggle wherever and whenever it is. I knew that my approach to storytelling, one of respect, emotion, dignity, love and responsibility, will always win and overcome any obstacles. Azar’s world has now become part of my world and I strongly believe that her story must be told, now more than ever.”

Shot in Italy and now in postproduction, Reading Lolita in Tehran is an Italian-Israeli co-production, produced by United King Films, Topia Communications, Eran Riklis Productions, Minerva Pictures and Rosamont with RAI Cinema. Producers include Michael Sharfshtein, Marica Stocchi, Moshe Edery, Santo Versace, Gianluca Curti and Riklis.

“Eran Riklis brings a uniquely sensitive touch in exploring the complex lives of these women under political and personal siege,” said Maya Amsellem, managing director of WestEnd Films.

Reading Lolita in Tehran marks the second feature from WestEnd starring Amir-Ebrahami. Earlier this year it was announced that company was selling the political thriller Untitled Judo, which Amir-Ebrahami is also set to co-direct alongside Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv.