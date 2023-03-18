×
‘Good Burger 2’ Set at Paramount+ With Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Returning

Production is set to begin in May, with a premiere slated for later in 2023.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson
Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Good Burger 2, a sequel to the iconic ‘90s film, has been greenlit at Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios.

Kenan Thompson, who played Dexter Reed, and Kel Mitchell, who starred as the original cashier, Ed, announced the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!”

With Thompson and Mitchell reprising their roles, the movie will follow them as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a new group of employees. Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Single Drunk Female) will direct the film, with Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (All That and Good Burger) serving as writers and executive producers.

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” Mitchell added. “It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Production is set to begin in May, with a premiere slated for later this year.

Thompson is represented by UTA and managed by Michael Goldman. Mitchell is also represented by UTA and managed by Alex Goodman at Levity Live.

