Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Reunite in ‘Good Burger 2’ Teaser

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell return to sink their teeth into new adventures with the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Good Burger 2.

Director Phil Traill’s sequel to Paramount Pictures’ 1997 comedy Good Burger is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ this fall. The film centers on Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) reuniting at their former workplace 26 years after the original feature, alongside a new group of employees.

In the trailer, Mitchell is driving when he hits Thompson with his vehicle. Thompson exclaims, “Hey, man, you almost car-burger’d me to death.” This leads Mitchell to excitedly reply, “The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!”

The footage goes on to show the pair reciting the familiar line, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can we take your order?”

Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert wrote the script and serve as executive producers. John Ryan Jr. is also an executive producer.

Good Burger 2 is the follow-up to the original feature, which was based on the comedy sketch that first ran on the Nickelodeon series All That in 1994. Mitchell reprised his role of Ed for the All That revival series that aired in 2019.

After launching their careers as child performers on All That, Thompson and Mitchell went on to star in the Nickelodeon spinoff series Kenan & Kel that signed off in July 2000 after four seasons.

Thompson joined Saturday Night Live in 2003 and is the NBC sketch series’ longest-tenured castmember. He and Mitchell reunited for an SNL bit that aired in December and focused on a Kenan & Kel revival.