×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Reunite in ‘Good Burger 2’ Teaser

Set to debut this fall on Paramount+, the film features the comedy duo in a follow-up to the 1997 original movie.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in 'Good Burger 2'
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in 'Good Burger 2' Paramount+

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell return to sink their teeth into new adventures with the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Good Burger 2.

Director Phil Traill’s sequel to Paramount Pictures’ 1997 comedy Good Burger is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ this fall. The film centers on Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) reuniting at their former workplace 26 years after the original feature, alongside a new group of employees.

In the trailer, Mitchell is driving when he hits Thompson with his vehicle. Thompson exclaims, “Hey, man, you almost car-burger’d me to death.” This leads Mitchell to excitedly reply, “The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!”

Related Stories

Freelance starring John Cena and Alison Brie
Movies

John Cena Tries to Protect Alison Brie During a Violent Coup in Trailer for Action-Comedy 'Freelance'

David Spade and David Bowie
TV

David Spade Says He Refused to Swap Roles With David Bowie in 'SNL' Sketch

The footage goes on to show the pair reciting the familiar line, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can we take your order?”

Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert wrote the script and serve as executive producers. John Ryan Jr. is also an executive producer.

Good Burger 2 is the follow-up to the original feature, which was based on the comedy sketch that first ran on the Nickelodeon series All That in 1994. Mitchell reprised his role of Ed for the All That revival series that aired in 2019.

After launching their careers as child performers on All That, Thompson and Mitchell went on to star in the Nickelodeon spinoff series Kenan & Kel that signed off in July 2000 after four seasons.

Thompson joined Saturday Night Live in 2003 and is the NBC sketch series’ longest-tenured castmember. He and Mitchell reunited for an SNL bit that aired in December and focused on a Kenan & Kel revival.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad