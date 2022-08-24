Naomi Watts Has a Change of Face in Trailer for Psychological Thriller ‘Goodnight Mommy’

Prime Video released the first major look at its upcoming remake of Goodnight Mommy starring Naomi Watts.

Based on Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s 2014 film, the psychological thriller features Watts as a mother visited by her twin sons (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), who come to stay with her at her country home. But when the boys arrive, they find their mother — or the woman claiming to be her — covered in bandages after undergoing a recent cosmetic surgery.

“I hate that you have to see me like this,” Watts says in the movie’s first two-minute trailer. “But it’s nothing to be afraid of.”

Her new rules — no running or yelling in the house, no going into the barn or her bedroom — on top of her new behaviors like smoking, have the boys concerned. But as her behavior becomes increasingly erratic and bizarre (their mother dancing late in the night in front of a mirror, ripping up the drawings they made for her), the boys’ concern turns to suspicion. Soon, they must decide what to do about the person beneath the gauze.

“I don’t think that’s our mother,” one of the twins says, softly.

Directed by Matt Sobel and written by Kyle Warren, Goodnight Mommy also stars Peter Hermann. It’s produced by V.J. Guibal, Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, Joshua Astrachan and David Kaplan. Executive producers include Watts, Sébastien Beffa, François Yon, Derrick Tseng, Kyle Warren, Matt Sobel, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala.

Goodnight Mommy is set to release Sept. 16 on Prime Video.