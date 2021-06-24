Gotham Awards: 31st Edition Slated for November

The Gotham Awards, one of the first notable competitions of the annual fall awards season, will be returning to an in-person format for its next edition after being forced online for its last by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 31st Gotham Awards will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the event’s longtime venue, Cipriani Wall Street, the Gotham Film & Media Institute — formerly known as IFP — announced Thursday.

The 30th edition was held as a live and virtual hybrid on Jan. 11, 2021 — having been pushed back two months from its originally announced date of Nov. 20 — and Nomadland won best feature and the audience award en route to the best picture Oscar.

Because of the pandemic’s impact on the timetable for the 30th edition, the 31st edition will consider films with release dates spanning March 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, and, for the handful of TV honors it also presents, TV series released from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.

The deadline for all submissions is Sept. 15, 2021 and nominations will be announced Oct. 21, 2021.