Gotham Awards Nominations Revealed

The nominations for the 2022 Gotham Awards have been revealed.

The nominations, in 12 categories across film and TV, recognize 23 feature films, 15 series and 35 performances. The nominations were announced live at Cipriani Wall Street, where the awards ceremony itself will take place next month, by actress. Angelica Ross (Pose, American Horror Story, Chicago).

More than 500 movies and TV shows were submitted for consideration this year, Sharp said, adding in part, “These filmmakers demonstrated tremendous courage and invention in the production of their work.”

A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.

Full disclosure: The Hollywood Reporter‘s chief film critic David Rooney was part of the nominating committee for best international feature; arts and culture critic Lovia Gyarkye was part of the nominating committee for breakthrough director; reviews editor Jon Frosch was part of the nominating committee for lead performance, supporting performance and breakthrough performer; and chief TV critic Dan Fienberg was part of the nominating committee for breakthrough series and outstanding performance in a new series and the committee for breakthrough nonfiction series.

Best Feature

Aftersun

Charlotte Wells, director; Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, producers (A24)

The Cathedral

Ricky D’Ambrose, director; Graham Swon, producer (MUBI)

Dos Estaciones

Juan Pablo González, director; Ilana Coleman, Jamie Gonçalves, Bruna Haddad, Makena Buchanan, producers (Cinema Guild)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, directors; Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, producers (A24)

Tár

Todd Field, director; Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Todd Field, producers (Focus Features)

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

Shaunak Sen, director; Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer producers (A Sideshow & Submarine Deluxe Release in Association with HBO Documentary Films)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras, director; Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, Laura Poitras, producers (NEON)

I Didn’t See You There

Reid Davenport, director; Keith Wilson, producer (RePort Media)

The Territory

Alex Pritz, director; Alex Pritz, Darren Aronofsky, Sigrid Dyekjær, Will N. Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Lizzie Gillett, producers (National Geographic Documentary Films)

What We Leave Behind

Iliana Sosa, director; Emma D. Miller, Isidore Bethel, producers (ARRAY)

Best International Feature

Athena

Romain Gavras, director; Romain Gavras, Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, Jean Duhamel, Nicolas Lhermitte, Ladj Ly, producers (Netflix)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh, director; Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Corsage

Marie Kreutzer, director; Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade, Jean-Christophe Reymond, producers (IFC Films)

Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook, director and producer (MUBI)

Happening

Audrey Diwan, director; Edouard Weil, Alice Girard producers (IFC Films)

Saint Omer

Alice Diop, director; Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral, producers (Super LTD)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun (A24)

Owen Kline for Funny Pages (A24)

Elegance Bratton for The Inspection (A24)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for Murina (Kino Lorber)

Beth de Araújo for Soft & Quiet (Momentum Pictures / eOne)

Jane Schoenbrun for We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)

Best Screenplay

After Yang, Kogonada (A24)

Armageddon Time, James Gray (Focus Features)

Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham (Amazon Studios)

Tár, Todd Field (Focus Features)

Women Talking, Sarah Polley, based upon the book by Miriam Toews (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in Tár (Focus Features)

Danielle Deadwyler in Till (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Dale Dickey in A Love Song (Bleecker Street)

Colin Farrell in After Yang (A24)

Brendan Fraser in The Whale (A24)

Paul Mescal in Aftersun (A24)

Thandiwe Newton in God’s Country (IFC Films)

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment)

Taylor Russell in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Raúl Castillo in The Inspection (A24)

Hong Chau in The Whale (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway (Apple TV+)

Nina Hoss in Tár (Focus Features)

Noémie Merlant in Tár (Focus Features)

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Mark Rylance in Bones and All (United Artists Releasing / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Gabrielle Union in The Inspection (A24)

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Utopia)

Frankie Corio Aftersun (A24)

Anna Diop in Nanny (Amazon Studios and Blumhouse)

Gracija Filipovic in Murina (Kino Lorber)

Kalie Reis in Catch the Fair One (IFC Films)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, creator; Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker, Randall Einhorn, executive producers (ABC)

As We See It, Jason Katims, creator; Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, Udi Segal, Amit Gitelzon, Shlomit Arvis, Danna Stern, executive producers (Prime Video)

Mo, Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef, creators; Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Solvan “Slick” Naim, Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe, executive producers (Netflix)

Rap Sh!t, Issa Rae, creator; Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, Montrel McKay, Deniese Davis, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, creators; Bridget Everett, Carolyn Strauss, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Patricia Breen, Tyler Romary, executive producers (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Pachinko, Soo Hugh, creator; Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Kogonada, Justin Cho, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Severance, Dan Erickson, creator; Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Dan Erickson, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Station Eleven, Patrick Somerville, creator; Patrick Somerville, Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

This is Going to Hurt, Adam Kay, creator; Naomi De Pear, James Farrell, Jane Featherstone, Adam Kay, Ben Whishaw, executive producers (AMC+ in association with BBC)

Yellowjackets, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, creators; Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Drew Comins, Karyn Kusama, executive producers (SHOWTIME)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in Sort Of (HBO Max/HBO)

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear (FX)

Janelle James in Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Minha Kim in Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Matilda Lawler in Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)

Britt Lower in Severance (HBO/HBO Max)

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets (SHOWTIME)

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds (AMC & AMC+)

Sue Ann Pien in As We See It (Prime Video)

Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt (AMC+ in association with BBC)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, Andrew Rossi, Stanley Buchthal, Josh Braun, Ryan Murphy, executive producers; Maya E. Rudolph, producer; Andrew Rossi, director (Netflix)

The Last Movie Stars, Martin Scorsese, Amy Entelis, Courtney Sexton, executive producers; Adam Gibbs, Ryan Hawke, Emily Wachtel, Lisa Long Adler, producers; Ethan Hawke, director (HBO Max)

Mind over Murder, Nanfu Wang, creator and director; Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez, executive producers (HBO/HBO Max)

The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder, creator and director; Nathan Fielder, Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith, executive producers (HBO Max)

We Need To Talk About Cosby, W. Kamau Bell, creator and director; W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn, executive producers (SHOWTIME)