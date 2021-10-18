Gotham Awards: Cast of ‘The Harder They Fall’ to Receive Ensemble Tribute (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The star-studded cast of Jeymes Samuel‘s The Harder They Fall — Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Deon Cole, Regina King and Idris Elba — will receive an Ensemble Tribute at the Gotham Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
The presentation will take place during an in-person ceremony on Monday, Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
“Jeymes Samuel’s debut film is fully realized with this extraordinary company of actors who perfectly marry the key hallmarks of the ensemble film – collaboration, community, and interconnectivity – resulting in one of the most entertaining movies of the year,” Jeffrey Sharp, the executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a statement. “We are so proud to recognize The Harder They Fall with this year’s Gotham Ensemble Tribute.””
It was recently announced that the Gothams will also honor Spencer lead actress Kristen Stewart with a Performer Tribute and executive Eamonn Bowles with a Industry Tribute.
As for competitive categories, Gotham Award nominations will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Sundance
Sundance Institute Launches New Fellowship for Transgender Storytellers of the Global Majority
-
-
-
Olivia Colman
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Heading to Netflix in U.K., Germany Under eOne Deal
-
International
China Box Office: ‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ Crosses $750M, Becomes Second-Biggest Film of 2021