Gotham Awards: Cast of ‘The Harder They Fall’ to Receive Ensemble Tribute (Exclusive)

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L to R) J.T. HOLT as MARY’S GUARD, REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, ZAZIE BEETZ as MARY FIELDS, JUSTIN CLARKE as MARY’S GUARD in THE HARDER THEY FALL

The star-studded cast of Jeymes Samuel‘s The Harder They Fall — Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Deon Cole, Regina King and Idris Elba — will receive an Ensemble Tribute at the Gotham Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The presentation will take place during an in-person ceremony on Monday, Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“Jeymes Samuel’s debut film is fully realized with this extraordinary company of actors who perfectly marry the key hallmarks of the ensemble film – collaboration, community, and interconnectivity – resulting in one of the most entertaining movies of the year,” Jeffrey Sharp, the executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a statement. “We are so proud to recognize The Harder They Fall with this year’s Gotham Ensemble Tribute.””

It was recently announced that the Gothams will also honor Spencer lead actress Kristen Stewart with a Performer Tribute and executive Eamonn Bowles with a Industry Tribute.

As for competitive categories, Gotham Award nominations will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.