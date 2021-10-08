Gotham Awards: Kristen Stewart, Eamonn Bowles Tapped for Tributes

Kristen Stewart, who is currently garnering awards buzz for her performance in Spencer, and veteran executive Eamonn Bowles, who in 2001 founded and still presides over Magnolia Pictures, will receive special honors at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

At a ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 29, Stewart — whose portrayal of Princess Diana, widely lauded as the best performance of her career, is not eligible for a competitive Gotham Award because it is technically British (the film will compete in the best international feature category) — will be recognized with the performer tribute. And Bowles will collect the industry tribute.

“We are tremendously proud to honor Kristen Stewart, whose superb performance as Princess Diana in Spencer marks yet another artistic peak in a remarkable career which spans some of the most successful studio films and iconic independent films of the past two decades,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a statement. “By consistently taking on bold and challenging roles across genres, Kristen has established herself as one of the most respected and beloved artists in the independent film community that we represent here at The Gotham.”

As for Bowles, whose tribute will be presented to him by frequent collaborator Alex Gibney, Sharp continued, “In order for incredible independent and international films to reach broad American audiences, you need innovative and relentlessly passionate executives like Eamonn Bowles. Since founding Magnolia in 2001, he has pioneered unique methods of distributing films that elevate voices and stories desperately needed in this industry. His track record of distributing the highest caliber of films speaks for itself and we are so proud to recognize his leadership and stellar career on the occasion of Magnolia’s 20th anniversary.”