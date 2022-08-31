Governors Awards: Jennifer Fox Will Return as Producer

- Share this article on Facebook
Jennifer Fox, the Oscar-nominated producer of Michael Clayton, will produce the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards for the second year in a row, and fourth time overall, Academy president Janet Yang announced Wednesday.
The Academy’s 13th Governors Awards will take place Nov. 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and will celebrate Michael J. Fox with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir with honorary Oscars.
“We’re thrilled to have Jennifer back at the helm to help us kick off Oscar season with a tribute fitting to these four extraordinary individuals,” Yang said in a statement. “Her contribution in past years has only elevated this truly special and joyous event.”
Added Fox, “I could not be more delighted to produce the Academy’s Governors Awards again and look forward to honoring the remarkable achievements of Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir.”
