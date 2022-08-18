Graham Greene, Alice Moran to Star in Mystery Comedy ‘Paige Darcy and The Case of The Stoned Cat’ (Exclusive)

Graham Greene is set to star alongside Alice Moran in the comedy mystery Paige Darcy and the Case of the Stoned Cat, from directors Melissa D’Agostino and Matt Campagna for HighballTV.

Greene, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing medicine man Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves and will also appear in Marvel’s Echo series, joins an ensemble cast that includes Linda Kash, Dan Jeannotte, Andrew Phung and Paloma Nunez.

Paige Darcy and the Case of the Stoned Cat is also written by Second City alum Alice Moran, who has also starred in Sunnyside and Man Seeking Woman. Moran plays a former precious tween sleuth, Paige Darcy, who is dragged into solving both a murder case and the mystery of how to put her life back together.

The movie is shooting in Hamilton, Ontario through August. “We’ve been developing Paige Darcy with Alice for years now, as she’s crafted a brilliant and timely script that is as hilarious as it is moving. The script has already garnered a lot of attention, and I think the incredible caliber of the talent it has attracted speaks to how much this film was clamoring to be made,” co-director Melissa D’Agostino said in a statement.

HighballTV is a Canadian production and distribution company that also offers a subscription-based streaming platform for a focused curated film collections and premiere titles from major film festivals.