‘Gran Turismo’: Orlando Bloom Joins David Harbour in Sony’s Racing Movie (Exclusive)

Gran Turismo is in full bloom.

Orlando Bloom is the latest to put his keys in the ignition for the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game.

David Harbour and rising actor Archie Madekwe are toplining the project that is being directed by Neill Blomkamp, best known for his sci-fi movies such as District 9 and Elysium.

With a script by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard), and based on a true story, the project is described as the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Madekwe is playing the teen with Harbour on board as the retired driver who teaches him to drive.

Bloom will play a hungry marketing exec who is selling the sport of motor racing … and just may believe in its art, too.

Shooting begins next week in Europe.

PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, as well as Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti, are producing. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.

Sony has slotted a Aug. 11, 2023 theatrical release for the picture.

Bloom is coming off shooting the A24 comedy Wizards alongside Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott, and he has indie thriller Red Right Hand, with Andie MacDowell and Garrett Dillahunt, in post.

Bloom will next be seen starring in season two of Amazon’s Carnival Row, which he executive produces. The fantasy series will return to streaming in 2023.

Bloom is repped by WME and Felker Toczek.