‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Captures “Exhilarating Aspects” of Racing and the Game

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Gran Turismo, Neill Blomkamp’s upcoming feature adaptation of the best-selling PlayStation video game, captures “all the exhilarating aspects of auto racing and the game,” enthused Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, as he introduced well-received footage from the upcoming film.
From Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, the Aug. 11 release is based on the story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.
Related Stories
Cast members David Harbour and Orlando Bloom were on hand to help present the high-octane footage.
Reading a clunky line from his script, Harbour got a big laugh as he responded, “The Writer’s Strike. I love Chat GPT.”
Bloom noted that he plays Danny, the market lead at Nissan who convinces PlayStation to run the Gran Turismo challenge at the heart of the movie, revealing “how being good at a game can completely change your life.”
Sony also hosted a presentation on Gran Turismo‘s cinematography, last week at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. DP Jacques Jouffret said he chose to shoot the movie with Sony’s Venice 2 cameras, using its Rialto extension system that effectively detaches the sensor from the camera body. This allowed the filmmakers to put multiple cameras in the very tight spaces inside the cars, just as the filmmakers on Top Gun: Maverick used this system to put these camera devices inside fighter jets.
Gran Turismo, which opens Aug. 11, also stars Archie Madekwe as Mardenborough, Djimon Hounsou, Darren Barnett, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Thomas Kretschmann and Geri Halliwell-Horner.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington Gets Standing Ovation and Surprise Lifetime Achievement Award at CinemaCon
-
Where the Crawdads Sing
Sony’s Tom Rothman Strikes Again at CinemaCon: “Streamers Don’t Create Movie Stars, Only Global Hit Movies Do”
-
-
-
Kraven the Hunter
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Brings Bloody, R-Rated ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Footage to CinemaCon
-