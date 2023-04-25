‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Captures “Exhilarating Aspects” of Racing and the Game

Director Neill Blomkamp and Orlando Bloom on the set of 'Gran Turismo.'

Gran Turismo, Neill Blomkamp’s upcoming feature adaptation of the best-selling PlayStation video game, captures “all the exhilarating aspects of auto racing and the game,” enthused Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, as he introduced well-received footage from the upcoming film.

From Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, the Aug. 11 release is based on the story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.

Cast members David Harbour and Orlando Bloom were on hand to help present the high-octane footage.

Reading a clunky line from his script, Harbour got a big laugh as he responded, “The Writer’s Strike. I love Chat GPT.”

Bloom noted that he plays Danny, the market lead at Nissan who convinces PlayStation to run the Gran Turismo challenge at the heart of the movie, revealing “how being good at a game can completely change your life.”

Sony also hosted a presentation on Gran Turismo‘s cinematography, last week at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. DP Jacques Jouffret said he chose to shoot the movie with Sony’s Venice 2 cameras, using its Rialto extension system that effectively detaches the sensor from the camera body. This allowed the filmmakers to put multiple cameras in the very tight spaces inside the cars, just as the filmmakers on Top Gun: Maverick used this system to put these camera devices inside fighter jets.

Gran Turismo, which opens Aug. 11, also stars Archie Madekwe as Mardenborough, Djimon Hounsou, Darren Barnett, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Thomas Kretschmann and Geri Halliwell-Horner.