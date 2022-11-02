AFM: Grandave Strikes Distribution Deal With China’s M-Star International (Exclusive)

Global sales agency Grandave International, whose catalog includes the likes of Omar Chaparro’s 7th & Union and Righteous Thieves with Cam Cigandet and Lisa Vidal, will soon see its movies released in China after signing a deal with producer and distributor M-Star International.

The first releases from the deal will start in China in the second quarter of 2023. Following each theatrical release, the features will get Chinese TV, VOD, SVOD and platform deals via M-Star International distribution partners.

“China has a massive audience, and the theatrical business in China is the largest in the world, and with this deal in place we are covering the Video on Demand segment completely across all the major platforms, across the country,” said Christopher Acebo, president of Grandave International.

The deal was negotiated by Stanley Preschutti, president of Grandave Capital, and Cory Chen, president of M-Star International.

“Our ability to offer our producer partners an overall distribution deal into China is unique in the current market conditions, and we will start deploying our current catalog immediately, and anticipate some theatrical titles as well in the coming years, as we continue our growth trajectory into more theatrically released titles from VOD titles,” said Grandave’s head of sales Tamara Nagahiro.

M-Star International is a subsidiary of M-Star Culture and Media Co. Ltd. has financed and produced Think Like a Dog starring Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox and produced and distributed in China over 300 episodes of the sitcom Home with Kids.

Grandave International’s AFM’22 line-up includes Keep Moving, Carnivora, Silo, Final Vow, Clay, Violence Of Action And The Channel.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 2 daily issue at the American Film Market.