Grasshopper Film Takes U.S. Rights to Egyptian Cannes Winner ‘Feathers’

Grasshopper Film has picked up U.S. rights to Omar El Zohairy’s surreal comic drama Feathers. The Egyptian movie, El Zohairy’s feature debut, won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week.

New York-based Grasshopper nabbed the title from Athens-based production company and sales agent Heretic in a deal unveiled on Monday. Feathers has already sold to China (Huanxi Media), Italy (Wanted) and Greece (Cinobo) and will be released in France by Dulac Distribution.

At the center of Feathers is a magic trick gone awry. A local magician accidentally turns a man, an idealist with few practical skills, into a chicken. When he doesn’t change back, his long-suffering wife is forced to move heaven and earth to try and save her partner and their three children.

El Zohairy’s student short film, The Aftermath of the Inauguration of the Public Toilet at Kilometre 37 (2014) was the first Egyptian movie accepted to Cannes’ Cinefondation competition.

Feathers was produced by Juliette Lepoutre from France’s Still Moving in co-production with Egyptian producers Mohamed Hefzy from Film Clinic, Shahinaz and Al Akkad from Lagoonie Film, Derk-Jan Warrink and Koji Nelissen from Dutch group Kepler Film, and Giorgos Karnavas and Konstantinos Kontovrakis from Heretic in Greece, as well as Verona Meier.

Earlier this month, Grasshopper, together with Gratitude Films, jointly acquired U.S. distribution rights to another Cannes title: Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s Un Certain Regard selection Rehana from sales agent Films Boutique. Upcoming movies on Grasshopper’s boutique slate include Tsai Ming-Liang’s Days, Friends and Strangers from director James Vaughan and Camilo Restrepo’s Los Conductos.