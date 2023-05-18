Cannes: Gravitas Ventures Acquires Gangland Thriller ‘MobKing’ (Exclusive)

Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to upcoming gangland thriller MobKing, which it will release in select theaters and on demand on May 26.

The deal was completed by Danielle Gasher, senior director of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures, and Anthony Caliendo of Button Man Films.

Button Man Films has also signed with Adler & Associates Entertainment for international rights on MobKing, which will make its world market debut in Cannes.

MobKing, which first screened at the 2022 American Film Market, is based on the award-winning web series of the same name, created by and starring Ciro Dapagio (Suitcasing, Silent Partners) who reprises his role as Mike White, a gangster who has distinguished himself as a man of honor, a stand-up guy, but after being released from a lengthy prison sentence finds himself the target of Miami’s most notorious criminal organization. James Russo (Donnie Brasco) steps into the role of Dominick “Dom” Sasso, the head of the Sasso crime family in South Florida, the Capo di Tutti Capi, a respected leader, who is ruthless, when necessary, especially when it comes to protecting his family interests.

The action thriller also stars Robert LaSardo (Burn Notice), Oksana Lada (The Sopranos), Bruce Soscia (Gravesend), Michael Villar (Skin), Stelio Savante (What Remains), Artie Pasquale (The Sopranos), Elisabetta Fantone (Big Eyes), Paul Borghese (The Irishman), Antoni Corone (Bad Boys II), Celine Alva and Anthony Caliendo. MobKing is directed and co-written by Emmy-winning director Jorge “Jokes” Yanes (Gabriel: Amor Immortal, Eenie Meenie Miney Moe, The Roof).

“Negotiating deals is what I’m known for and what I do best,” said Caliendo. “Being able to secure distribution and representation with some of the best names in the business for independent film with my very first feature film as an executive producer and actor is absolutely mind-blowing to me. I can’t wait to see the results”

Added Dasher: “We are so excited to be releasing MobKing to U.S. audiences on May 26. The film is a well-executed and gritty mob thriller with fantastic commercial appeal. We couldn’t be more pleased to be the film’s domestic distribution partner.”