‘Grease’ Returning to AMC Theatres in Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

AMC Theatres announced Thursday that it will play Grease in 135 of its theaters this weekend as a way of paying tribute to the Paramount film’s iconic star, the late Olivia Newton-John.

The cost per moviegoer will be $5, with $1 of every ticket sold going to AMC’s charitable fund, AMC Cares. The proceeds will be donated to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 15 at her ranch in Southern California. Her husband, John Easterling, announced her passing on Facebook.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he wrote. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The Australian singer was known for hits such as “Physical,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “You’re the One That I Want.”

First released in 1978, Grease is still considered one of the most enduring film musicals of all time.