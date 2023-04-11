‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s Death Ruled an Accident, Linked to Fentanyl and Cocaine

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s manner of death has been ruled an accident more than four months after his body was found, according to the New York Medical Examiner’s Office, with his cause linked to fentanyl and cocaine.

The cause of death for the actor was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, a rep for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told The Hollywood Reporter.

On Dec. 1, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department reported that Vallelonga Jr. had been unconscious and unresponsive but with no observable trauma in the early morning outside a factory in the Bronx. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the investigation was ongoing, with an individual arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse. THR has reached out to the NYPD.

Vallelonga Jr. most notably played Rudy Vallelonga, a relative to Viggo Mortensen’s Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga in the Peter Farrelly-directed Green Book, which also starred Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali. The late actor was the son of the real-life Frank Vallelonga. He also appeared in a 2004 episode of The Sopranos, along with the crime film The Birthday Cake, starring Val Kilmer and Ewan McGregor, and a 2018 episode of CBS’ The Neighborhood.

Green Book, which is what Vallelonga Jr. was most known for in Hollywood, was nominated for five Oscars at the 2019 ceremony and won three including best picture. His younger brother, Nick, served as a producer and co-writer on the film.