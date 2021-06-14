‘Greenland’ Sequel in the Works, With Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin Set to Return

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin are set to return for a sequel to the 2020 disaster film Greenland now in the works.

Butler will reprise his role as structural engineer John Garrity, alongside co-star Morena Baccarin as Allison Garrity. Director Ric Roman Waugh will return to helm the sequel, based on a script by Greenland writer Chris Sparling.

Financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures (John Wick) and Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-BASE are producing.

The sequel will once again follow the Garrity family, who survive a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits the earth and must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights, with CAA Media Finance set to partner on the U.S. sale. The Greenland sequel will shoot in 2022.

The original Greenland feature debuted last summer. Ric Roman Waugh said in a statement: “Greenland spoke to our humanity in the middle of a global catastrophic event, highlighting what people are capable of doing to one another, both good and bad, when it’s life or death. The irony is we made the first film pre Covid and watched many situations come to reality. I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of The Garritys post the first extinction event.”

Butler is represented by Alan Siegel Entertainment and CAA.