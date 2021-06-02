Gretchen Carlson, Julie Roginsky to Topline Fox News Whistleblower Doc

Indie doc studio XTR is at work on In Her Own Words, a feature documentary about Fox News Channel alums Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky and their campaign against Roger Ailes and the use of nondisclosure agreements.

The premium nonfiction producer has tapped Cynthia Lowen to direct the doc set to feature Carlson and Roginsky. They launched Lift Our Voices to stop companies from using NDAs to cover up incidents of workplace harassment and discrimination. In Her Own Words will be produced by Rebekah Shufelt, while Kathryn Everett, Bryn Mooser, and Justin Lacob executive producing for XTR.

Carlson’s allegations against Ailes led to his exit from Fox News, but not before Carlson signed an NDA with Ailes, NewsCorp, Fox News and 21st Century Fox that prevented her from speaking publicly about Ailes or Fox News again. In Her Own Words will spotlight the cost of silence — which includes the widespread use of forced arbitration and NDAS — by Carlson and other women caught up in a predatory system of corporate power.

“It is time to tell my story. One third of American workers are bound by NDAs. They cannot tell their own truths, they cannot tell their own stories. I hope that collaborating with the filmmakers to powerfully depict the complexity and nuance of life with an NDA will demonstrate why no one who is the target of workplace sexual harassment should ever have to sign one again,” Carlson said in a statement.

Roginsky added: “We are among the tens of millions of Americans bound by NDAs. In this film, we are digging into the consequences of taking power structures head on by shining a spotlight on the lengths to which some in power will go to prevent women from speaking their truths.”

XTR has financed and produced documentaries that includes You Cannot Kill David Arquette, Feels Good Man, 76 Days, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets and The Fight.