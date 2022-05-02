Griffin Dunne Joins Sophia Bush in Bryan Greenberg’s ‘Junction’ Opioid Drama (Exclusive)

Griffin Dunne, Dascha Polanco and Ashley Madekwe have joined the cast for How to Make It in America star Bryan Greenberg’s directorial debut, the opioid drama Junction.

The indie from Verdi Productions has also added Ryan Eggold, Dash Mihok, Geoff Stults, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Hannah Dunne. Junction, which also stars Greenberg, earlier cast One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung, Michaela Conlin and Hill Harper.

The film, penned by Greenberg, addresses the modern-day opioid crisis in America from three different points of view: the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor and a patient. Each character will have to come face to face with the decisions they have made and their role in the epidemic.

Greenberg will shoot Junction this spring in Rhode Island. Chad A. Verdi (The Irishman) is producing along with Aaron Kaufman (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), Anthony Gudas, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba, and Scott Annan and Thomas Sandgaard of The Sandgaard Foundation.

“I’m thrilled to work with this amazing ensemble. The cast of Junction is truly an embarrassment of riches,” Greenberg said in a statement. Verdi Productions recently produced Johnny & Clyde, starring Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter, and Wash Me In The River, starring Robert De Niro and John Malkovich.

Both films are scheduled to be released later this year.