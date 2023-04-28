×
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ First Reactions Revealed

James Gunn's final Marvel film had its premiere and first press screening Thursday.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally been unveiled for its first audience, with the Hollywood premiere as well as press screenings taking place Thursday evening. The first reactions are pouring in ahead of the film’s May 5 release.

This is the final Marvel Studios film from writer-director James Gunn, who became a top director with the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and has risen to take the top job as co-head of DC Studios in the intervening years.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, who star alongside franchise newcomers Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Much of the cast has been together for a decade, and this is the end of the road for many of them. Bautista and Saldaña have both stated they are through with their characters. “I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora,” says Saldaña in a The Hollywood Reporter cover story on Guardians 3.

In that same cover story, Pratt reflects on the end and how he bonded with the cast. “I’ve done jobs where I’ve been so close to people, then the job ends and I just never see them again. And that happens,” Pratt says, before adding after a pause, “I don’t think that’ll happen with us.”

Read on for first reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

