‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ First Reactions Revealed

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally been unveiled for its first audience, with the Hollywood premiere as well as press screenings taking place Thursday evening. The first reactions are pouring in ahead of the film’s May 5 release.
This is the final Marvel Studios film from writer-director James Gunn, who became a top director with the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and has risen to take the top job as co-head of DC Studios in the intervening years.
The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, who star alongside franchise newcomers Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji.
Related Stories
Much of the cast has been together for a decade, and this is the end of the road for many of them. Bautista and Saldaña have both stated they are through with their characters. “I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora,” says Saldaña in a The Hollywood Reporter cover story on Guardians 3.
In that same cover story, Pratt reflects on the end and how he bonded with the cast. “I’ve done jobs where I’ve been so close to people, then the job ends and I just never see them again. And that happens,” Pratt says, before adding after a pause, “I don’t think that’ll happen with us.”
Read on for first reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day