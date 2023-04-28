‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ First Reactions Revealed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally been unveiled for its first audience, with the Hollywood premiere as well as press screenings taking place Thursday evening. The first reactions are pouring in ahead of the film’s May 5 release.

This is the final Marvel Studios film from writer-director James Gunn, who became a top director with the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and has risen to take the top job as co-head of DC Studios in the intervening years.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, who star alongside franchise newcomers Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Much of the cast has been together for a decade, and this is the end of the road for many of them. Bautista and Saldaña have both stated they are through with their characters. “I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora,” says Saldaña in a The Hollywood Reporter cover story on Guardians 3.

In that same cover story, Pratt reflects on the end and how he bonded with the cast. “I’ve done jobs where I’ve been so close to people, then the job ends and I just never see them again. And that happens,” Pratt says, before adding after a pause, “I don’t think that’ll happen with us.”

Read on for first reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Anyway, Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s very pretty, too jokey, and hinges on you still being wrapped up in the emotional fervor of Endgame, which I don’t think a lot of people are. Review soonish — Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) April 28, 2023

I don’t think any reaction around GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 really captures the weirdness of the film. Tonally, emotionally, visually, and politically all over the place and overwrought. I don’t want to go so far as to proclaim it interesting, but it’s something. I guess. pic.twitter.com/1RL4dZRWxv — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) April 28, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is the STAR TREK BEYOND of the series, in the best and not-so-best ways. But Gunn is really good at this whole disarmingly earnest superhero thing, and even more so when he unleashes his old Troma instincts. Wish it felt less like a side quest tho — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) April 28, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 aspires for sweeping emotion, gut busting laughs & thrilling action. It sometimes succeeds but as a send off for all of these characters, it feels strangely uneven & anticlimactic. Features the best makeup & visual effects of the trilogy. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/IgOYEvbAPX — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 28, 2023

James Gunn really made one of the best CBM trilogies ever. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 gives the franchise the perfect ending with an emotional story, good cgi and a TERRIFIC villain. It’s incredible how Gunn NEVER misses on humor, this movie is hilarious, good jokes at the right… pic.twitter.com/474wJlLB1C — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 27, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is full of stakes, emotion & feels like a solid ending (good thing!). The production design & set pieces are some of Marvel’s strongest. It’s long, but the theme of found family is & will always be it’s strength. I’ll miss these misfits 💙 #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/inK2g6rfAi — Lauren LaMagna (@laurenlamango) April 28, 2023

WE GOTTA TALK!!! #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 delivered in more ways than one! Emotional, action packed, comedic, and a tone that delivers.



GRAB THE TISSUES cause DAMN there are some MOMENTS man!! Rocket is the MAN!! Music choices Great per usual and VFX deliver! HAD A BLAST! pic.twitter.com/Z0Y5fQbPVu — 🔴 NOW LIVE! 🔴 Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) April 28, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3, James Gunn bets the house on a, surprisingly, emotional story centered on Rocket and the love and friendship between these characters. Bets and wins. It’s pretty incredible (animal lovers, there are a couple tough scenes) #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 28, 2023

So the best way to describe #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is that it’s beautiful. I felt satisfied, which lately for the MCU has been a bit of a chore. This movie reminded me why I love this so much. The story is special. Salute to Rocket Raccoon. James Gunn did it again! — A Washed Kang (@AnthonyCanton_3) April 28, 2023

Just screened #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 and it is an emotional and action-packed rollercoaster ride. It’s easily the best MCU film since No Way Home. I highly recommend watching the movie on the most giant screen possible to be immersed in this intergalactic story.



Thank you,… pic.twitter.com/H65uploLOg — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) April 28, 2023

After so much superhero movie fatigue, #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a refreshing & unexpected joy to watch. It carries tons of emotional weight, laughs & action. There were a few moments that surprised me in mixed ways, but it’s a beautiful tribute to friends who are like family. pic.twitter.com/T76Z83uUZj — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 all around this was a better film than the second. This had some epic action moments, interesting progression for the characters, & a great emotional arc for Rocket and the main villain. But some things I wanted more depth/weight but a good time still. pic.twitter.com/LIuP5e0Bhv — Samuel Leggett Jr (@SuperSel0320) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a beautiful love letter to the universe’s best ragtag group of misfits. What I loved most about it is that it’s a story about the bonds of chosen family thru deep trauma… that just so happens to be a Marvel movie. Rocket and his arc are the MVP. pic.twitter.com/VqdKvyNqUg — Manning Franks (@Cine_Mann) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a fantastic and satisfying end to a great trilogy. So many emotions all wrapped into one with some great surprises and another killer soundtrack! The scene with “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” playing is literally KICK ASS! TWO credit scenes! pic.twitter.com/mTJ58CteyI — Alex Arnold (@AlexArnold88) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is

not only the best of the trilogy, it’s also better than 90% of Phase 4 MCU content we’ve gotten across film and streaming

It stayed true to its emotional core with sincerity and did not use its levity to undercut it with poorly placed gags and quips pic.twitter.com/j9gHdkYTE6 — Zayyan Farooqi (@ZayyanFarooqi) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 was very very special! Loved every moment pic.twitter.com/CP0dW6SqMj — Big Gold Belt Media (@BigGoldBelt) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a roller coaster ride of emotion that is ultimately like saying goodbye to a good friend. Some of the best action in the Trilogy and Gunn steps every aspect of the film to the next level. A MUST WATCH for any Guardians or MCU fan. — Matt Thomas (@WATmovies_Matt) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is without a doubt the best superhero film of the year – the stakes have never been higher, and the emotions are high. This is one brutal entry, but it’s the best of the trilogy #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/guHvChLyAT — alli (@allinicolee5) April 28, 2023

Proud to report that #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 takes the trilogy out on an extremely high note.



Highlights include one of the best villain performances in action sequences ever in the #MCU.



Full thoughts on @comicbooknation! #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/WqhKD3QYTq — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is full of heart and brought me to tears on multiple occasions. @JamesGunn making it Rocket’s story pays off big. It’s not what you’re necessarily expecting, but it really does land. A perfect ending, too. @Guardians #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/KdLhNUZdj6 — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 takes a lot of big swings and mostly delivers. A couple hiccups here and there but the glue that holds this movie together is definitely Rocket. The fun is still there but treads darker and more emotional waters

Not as good as 1 better than 2 pic.twitter.com/e3TOoqZYVP — Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. Alex (@Alex_Madden_) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 has that #MCU magic!#JamesGunn quickly becoming phenomenal blockbuster director & might deliver a 🔥 #Superman movie



But he really needs to stop putting his family & friends in his movies – it’s super distracting & took me out of a whole sequence.… pic.twitter.com/Z2XMm8SRTO — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 28, 2023