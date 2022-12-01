‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Teases the End of an Era for Marvel

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ushers in the end of an era for Marvel. The film is the final adventure of this iteration of the cosmic team, and it is also a final Marvel bow for James Gunn, who has departed the MCU to take a job as a top executive at DC Studios, where he co-runs its film, TV and animation efforts.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, and introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.
Related Stories
The first Guardians of the Galaxy was a game-changer for Marvel, which had already made $1 billion brands out of so-called “b-level” characters such as Iron Man. But 2014’s Guardians took that formula to a new level, turning obscure characters into a global brand. The film, which earned $773.3 million globally, ushered in an era in which quirky filmmakers such as Gunn put their own stamps on Marvel properties. A sequel followed in 2017, with the third eyed for 2020 before Gunn was fired from the property over offensive, old tweets before eventually being reinstated.
The Guardians, and the voice Gunn established, has been important to Marvel in between Vol. 2 and Vol. 3. The characters appeared in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, released last month on Disney+.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts May 5, 2023.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn Weighs In on Possible ‘Dodgeball’ Sequel: “The Studio Likes It So We’ll See Where It Goes”
-
international
Chantal Akerman’s ‘Jeanne Dielman’ Becomes First Female-Directed Film to Top BFI-Backed Critics’ Poll of Greatest Films of All Time
-
the fetus
<strong>Lauren LaVera, Bill Moseley, Julian Curtis and Jeremy Rudd in New Horror movie ‘The Fetus</strong>‘
-