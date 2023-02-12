‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Lands at the Super Bowl

The Guardians are going on one last adventure in the Super Bowl trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The film from writer-director James Gunn stars stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Will Poulter, who plays the classic Marvel character Adam Warlock.

Gunn has made a home for himself at Marvel since directing the first Guardians movie, released in 2014. He followed that up with a 2017 sequel, and served as executive producer on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before directing the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, released on Disney+ last year. But Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks Gunn’s final Marvel movie, as the filmmaker is now deep in rival DC territory. He is co-head of DC Studios and is working to launch a slate of films, including a Superman feature he is writing.

This new Guardians of the Galaxy movie is said to focus on Rocket Raccoon, the character voiced by Bradley Cooper and played by actor Sean Gunn on set in motion-capture. Even before Gunn departed Marvel for DC, he said this film would end the story for the current iteration of Guardians.

Guardians 3 is one of three features Marvel has out this year, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17) and The Marvels (July 28). On the small screen, it has Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson, and Loki season two.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due out May 5.