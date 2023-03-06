‘Elvis,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Win at 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

The winners of the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were revealed Sunday night at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

Anton Monsted won best music supervision for a film budgeted over $25 million for Elvis, while Lauren Marie Mikus and Bruce Gilbert won the award for a film budgeted $25 million or under for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The latter film also won best song written and/or record for a film for “This Is A Life.” Rob Lowry took home two awards for his work on Cha Cha Real Smooth and Do Revenge.

On the television side, Nora Felder won for best music supervision for a television drama for the fourth season of Stranger Things, while Kier Lehman won in the comedy/musical category for Insecure season five. “Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul season six won best song written and/or recorded for TV.

At the awards ceremony, Paul Williams received the Icon Award to celebrate his contributions to the music and film industry, while Pilar McCurry was posthumously awarded the Legacy Award.

“It is with immense pride that we congratulate the winners of our 13th Annual Awards,” Joel C. High, president of the Guild of Music Supervisors, said. “The craft of telling stories with music is recognized more and more as a global force in the entertainment business and in culture. These awards last night highlight the top of the field but the truth is that we at the guild honor the fine work of all of our members in the various crafts year round.”

The Guild of Music Supervisors was founded in 2010 to promote the craft of music supervision.

The complete list of winners follows.

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Joel C. High – A Jazzman’s Blues

Dave Jordan – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Anton Monsted – Elvis (WINNER)

Julie Glaze Houlihan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tom Wolfe, Manish Raval – The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Maureen Crowe, Becky Bentham – I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Rachel Levy, Mike Knobloch – Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mike Knobloch, Natalie Hayden, Lucy Bright – Tár

Tom MacDougall – Turning Red

Linda Cohen – Spirited

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under

Joe Rudge – Armageddon Time

Robin Urdang – Bones And All

Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Dushiyan Piruthivirajah – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Natalie Hayden, Garrett McElver – Spoiler Alert

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million and Under

Jonathan McHugh – Butter

Willa Yudell – Call Jane

Rob Lowry – Cha Cha Real Smooth (WINNER)

Guillaume Baurez – Corsage

Rupert Hollier – Living

Rob Lowry – On the Count of Three

Leah Harrison, Season Kent – Press Play

Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams – sam & kate

Joe Rudge – X

Best Music Supervision For A Non-Theatrically Released Film

Jane Abernethy, Jessica Berndt – Along For The Ride

Joel C. High, Sami Posner – Blue’s Big City Adventure

Rob Lowry – Do Revenge (WINNER)

Gabe Hilfer, Henry van Roden – Fresh

Raven Davenport, Shannon Murphy – Love in the Villa

Becky Bentham – Matilda (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical)

Lauren Denemark, Julian Drucker, Andrew Weaver – Purple Beatz

Rob Lowry – Wendell and Wild

Howard Paar – The Valet

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Paper Airplanes” from A Jazzman’s Blues

Songwriters: Ruth Berhe, Terence Blanchard

Performer: Ruth B

Music Supervisor: Joel C. High

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Songwriters: Robyn Fenty PKA Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi PKA Tems

Performer: Rihanna

Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

“Honey To The Bee” from Catherine Called Birdy

Songwriters: James Marr, Wendy Page

Performer: Misty Miller

Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg

“Vegas“ from Elvis

Songwriters: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Amala Dlamini, David Sprecher, Rogét Chahayed

Performer: Doja Cat

Music Supervisor: Anton Monsted

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki

Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux

Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

“Turn Up the Sunshine” from Minions: The Rise of Gru

Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, Kevin Parker

Performers: Diana Ross, Tame Impala

Music Supervisors: Mike Knobloch, Rachel Levy

“Ready As I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker

Songwriters: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile

Performers: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile

Music Supervisors: Jill Meyers, Drew Bayers

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop®

Performer: Lady Gaga

Music Supervisor: Randy Spendlove

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

Performer: Taylor Swift

Music Supervisor: Spring Aspers

“A Song In My Heart” from The Valet

Songwriters: Gaby Moreno, Heitor Pereira

Performer: Gaby Moreno

Music Supervisor: Howard Paar

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Ciara Elwis – Bad Sisters Season 1

Thomas Golubić – Better Call Saul Season 6

Justin Kamps – Bridgerton Season 2

Jen Malone, Adam Leber – Euphoria Season 2

Ollie White – Industry Season 2

Dave Jordan, Shannon Murphy – Ms. Marvel Season 1

Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg, Katori Hall – P-Valley Season 2

Nora Felder – Stranger Things Season 4 (WINNER)

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Kier Lehman – The Afterparty Season 1

Kier Lehman – Insecure Season 5 (WINNER)

Nora Felder, Janine Scalise – Better Things Season 5

Ed Bailie, Abi Leland – MOOD Season 1

Adam Anders, Amanda Krieg Thomas – Monarch Season 1

Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Thomas Patterson – The Resort Season 1

Amanda Krieg Thomas – Pam & Tommy Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars Season 3

Sarah Bromberg, Gary Lubansky, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 2

Brandon Boucher – The Real World Homecoming Season 3

Greg Danylyshyn, Ben Hochstein – The Kardashians Season 1

Jon Ernst – Siesta Key Season 4

Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose – The Come Up Season 1 (WINNER)

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“Walking On Sunshine” from Acapulco – Season 1 Ep. 10 – “You Should Hear How She Talks About You”

Songwriter: Kimberley Rew

Performers: Rodrigo Urquidi, Rossana de León

Music Supervisors: Javier Nuño, Joe Rodriguez

“Maybe Monica” from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 Ep. 5 – “How to Chew Quietly and Influence People”

Songwriters: Tom Mizer, Curtis Moore

Performer: Josh A. Dawson

Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang

“Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games” (WINNER)

Songwriter: Harry Nilsson

Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver

Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

“Two Shots” from The Afterparty – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Yasper”

Songwriters: Jack Dolgen, Jonathan Lajoie

Performers: Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, Jamie Demetriou

Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman

“Trouble” from MOOD – Season 1 Ep. 6 – “F* the Fake Sh”

Songwriters: Nicôle Lecky, Camille Angelina Purcell ‘Kamille’, Kwame Kwei-Armah Jr ‘KZ’

Performer: Lecky

Music Supervisors: Ed Bailie, Abi Leland

“Let’s Live For Today” from Pachinko – Season 1 Ep. 8 – “Chapter Eight”

Songwriters: Michael Julien, Guilio Rapetti Mogol, Norman David Shapiro

Performer: Leenalchi

Music Supervisor: Michael Hill

“Seduce & Scheme” from Rap Sh!t – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Something for the Hood”, Ep. 4 – “Something for the Clubs”, Ep. 5 – “Something for the Weekend”, Ep. 6 – “Something for the Gram”, Ep. 7 – “Something for the DJ”, Ep. 8 – “Something for the Road”

Songwriters: Larry Dwayne Batiste, Isaac Earl Bynum, Khia Chambers, Brittany Dickinson, Aida Goitom, Floyd Nathaniel Hills, Clayton Richardson, Seandrea Sledge, Bill Summers. Kevin Toney, Michael J. Williams

Performers: Shawna & Mia

Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Philippe Pierre

“Get It On The Floor” from P-Valley – Season 2 Ep. 6 – “Savage,” Ep. 9 – “Snow”

Songwriters: Julian Mason, Antwon D. Moore, Megan Pete, Kelton Lanier Scott II

Performers: J. Alphonse Nicholson, Megan Thee Stallion

Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Katori Hall

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Dawn Sutter Madell – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Justin Feldman – Louis Armstrong’s Black And Blues

Jonathan Zalben – Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes

Allison Wood – Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off (WINNER)

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Amanda Krieg Thomas – The Andy Warhol Diaries (WINNER)

Ross Sellwood – My Life as a Rolling Stone

Dan Wilcox – Street Food USA

Barry Cole – They Call Me Magic

Andrea von Foerster – Welcome To Wrexham

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film

Evelin Garcia – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Teaser “Leaders” (WINNER)

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – Elvis (trailer 2)

Anny Colvin – Avatar: The Way Of The Water

Gregory Sweeney – Men Official Trailer

Matthew Bailey, Shawn Stevens – Empire Of Light, Trailer “Home”

Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites – Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Scenery Samundra, Gregory Sweeney – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Official Teaser Trailer

Bobby Gumm – Three Thousand Years of Longing

Maggie Baron – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Cynthia Blondelle, Heather Kreamer – Guardians Of the Galaxy Volume 3 Official Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series

Will Quiney – Atlanta Season 3 ‘Visitors’

Bobby Gumm – Stranger Things 4

Scenery Sumandra, Gregory Sweeney – The Idol – Official Teaser #3

Brian Sotelo – Black Bird

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The White Lotus – Season 2 (WINNER)

Dylan Bostick, Chris Restivo – Atlanta “Shillin’”

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The Boys Season 3 (full trailer)

Kelsey Mitchell – Perry Mason Season 2 Teaser (HBO)

Evelin Garcia – Andor – Teaser “Reckoning”

Emma Allaway, Eduardo Fontes Williams – The Crown Season 5

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive

Glenn Herweijer, Simon Landry, Ben Sumner, Jack Thompson – Assassins Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – Cinematic World Premiere

Lindsey Kohon, Naaman Snell – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Launch Trailer (WINNER)

Raphaella Lima, Michael Sherwood – Wild Hearts Reveal Trailer

Lindsey Kohon, Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Warzone 2.0 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Lindsey Kohon, Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – World Gameplay Reveal Trailer

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Buzzy Cohen, Quinn Donnell – Airbnb – Strangers

Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – New York Times – Independent Journalism | The New York Times | Jordan

Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – The Greatest (WINNER)

Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – iPad – Election

Ben Dorenfeld, Zach Pollakoff, Anton Trailer – Johnnie Walker – Anthem

Jessie Kalikow, Scott McDaniel, Nargis Sheerazie – Apple – Chocolate

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Zillow – Nightswimming

Frederic Schindler – Amazon Fashion – Amazon Fashion Holiday 2022

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Meta – Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story (WINNER)

Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Hennessy – HENNESSY X NBA: GAME NEVER STOPS

Will Eichler, Chip Herter – Taco Bell – The Grande Escape

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)

Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Alex Hackford, Duncan Smith – Gran Turismo 7

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – Need For Speed Unbound

Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler – Saint’s Row V (WINNER)

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original)

Simon Landry, Rossen Yankov – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Composer: Stephanie Economou

Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042 DLC – Season 1 – Zero Hour | Season 2 – Master of Arms | Season 3 – Escalation (WINNER)

Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater

Brandon Young – Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Composer: Sarah Schachner

Richard Beddow – Total War: Warhammer III

Composers: Jamie Christopherson, Jim Fowler, Ian Livingstone, Simon Ravn, Tim Wynn