VFX Oscar Winner Guillaume Rocheron Joins DNEG

Two-time Oscar winner Guillaume Rocheron has joined visual effects company DNEG as a VFX supervisor.
He won Oscar and BAFTA awards for his work on Sam Mendes’ war film c and Ang Lee’s Life of Pi. His credits also include Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Rupert Sanders’ Ghost in the Shell.
More recently, he served as production VFX supervisor on Jordan Peele’s Nope and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s upcoming Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.
“I’ve known and admired Guillaume for many years and he is a unique talent in our business,” said Namit Malhotra, DNEG chairman and CEO, in a statement. “I am excited to have Guillaume onboard as part of our senior creative team, to help chart the course for DNEG through next year and beyond.”
With bases in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, DNEG has an upcoming slate of work that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Fast X, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Furiosa, as well as Oppenheimer for longtime client Christopher Nolan.
