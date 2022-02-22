Guillermo del Toro to Receive AIS’ Inaugural Gene Kelly Visionary Award

Guillermo del Toro is scheduled to receive the inaugural Gene Kelly Visionary Award at the Advanced Imaging Society’s 12th Lumiere Awards, which will be presented during a March 4 luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

On Tuesday, the Society additionally announced that its Sir Charles Wheatstone Award will go to Epic Games for the development of the real-time Unreal Engine used in production.

Del Toro’s films include The Shape of Water, for which he received best picture and director Oscars, and Pan’s Labyrinth. His latest movie, Nightmare Alley, is currently nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture.

Of the Gene Kelly Visionary Award, AIS president Jim Chabin said: “Many of us think of Gene Kelly as the legendary actor and dancer. But he was as powerful a creative force behind the camera as he was in front. His bold innovations with the use of the camera, lighting, music, choreography and animation changed the course of film history and left us with a legacy of sheer motion picture magic. Guillermo del Toro fully embodies this same pioneering spirit.”

Presenting the award to del Toro will be Kelly’s widow and biographer Patricia Ward Kelly. “Guillermo del Toro’s brilliant vision represents the kind of creative genius that Gene most admired. Like Gene, del Toro is a risk-taker who breaks new ground,” she said.

As previously announced, Denis Villeneuve will receive the Harold Lloyd Award and Adam McKay will get the newly-created Voices For the Earth Award during the AIS Awards presentation.