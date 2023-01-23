Guillermo del Toro to Be Honored by Art Directors Guild

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) will honor Guillermo del Toro with its William Cameron Menzies Award, recognizing his visually striking and emotionally rich body of work. The award will be presented during the 27th annual ADG Awards on Feb. 18 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“Guillermo del Toro has stunningly brought humanity to non-human characters and full-fledged existence to environments which could be seen as devoid of life by integrating strong narrative imagery into his collaborations with production designers,” said ADG president Nelson Coates. “The Art Directors Guild is thrilled to celebrate his captivating work, which has indelibly pushed the bounds of production design to new heights.”

The multihyphenate’s directing credits include Pan’s Labyrinth, which garnered Academy Awards for art direction (now production design), cinematography and makeup; and The Shape of Water, which collected Oscars for best picture, director, production design and score. His latest work, Pinocchio, reflects his love of stop-motion animation filmmaking.

Del Toro’s work also has been featured in two museum exhibitions: the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s “Guillermo del Toro: At Home With Monsters” and the New York Museum of Modern Art’s current “Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio.”