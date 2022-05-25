Guillermo del Toro to Present ‘Pinocchio’ First Look at Annecy Animation Festival

Guillermo del Toro will present an exclusive look at footage from his anticipated stop-motion Pinocchio during the Annecy International Animation Festival, which will be held in the French city June 13-18.

Del Toro and Mark Gustafson are helming this reimagining of the classic 1883 novel by Carlo Collodi, which is slated for release by Netflix in December. The voice cast includes Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett.

Netflix Animation announced its full Annecy lineup on Wednesday.

The streaming service also chose Annecy for the world premiere of its original The Sea Beast, a sea monster adventure written, produced and director by Chris Williams (an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero 6). The voice cast is led by Dan Stevens, Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Kathy Burke.

During the festival, Netflix will present work in progress of Cartoon Saloon’s upcoming My Father’s Dragon, helmed by Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner) and inspired by the children’s book of the same name by Ruth Stiles Gannett.

The Netflix Animation Showcase also includes a first look at Entergalactic from Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris; a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Bad Travelling” directed by David Fincher featured in Vol. 3 of Love, Death + Robots; and conversations about upcoming productions including Henry Selick’s Wendell & Wild, Wendy Rogers’ The Magician’s Elephant, Nick Bruno and Troy Quane’s Nimona, and Nee and Karissa Valencia’s Spirit Rangers.

Chris Nee, creator and executive producer of Doc McStuffins, will present a master class as part of Netflix’s Annecy programming.