First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Teases a Story “You May Think You Know”

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Pinocchio film, which reimagines the classic tale as a stop-motion musical adventure. The movie releases December 2022.

“I want to tell you a story,” Ewan McGregor’s Cricket opens. “It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t. Not really.”

He continues, “You see, I, Sebastian J. Cricket, was there. As a matter of fact, I lived — actually lived — in the heart of the wooden boy.”

The Oscar-winning director’s next project features an all-star voice cast, which includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton, who plays the Turquoise Fairy. Newcomer Gregory Mann will voice Pinocchio.

Del Toro’s take on the Carlo Collodi tale, originally published in the 1880s, is set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy. It’s been described as a story of love and disobedience as a result of Pinocchio’s struggle to live up to his father’s expectations.

“We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat,” the Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley filmmaker said in a previous statement.

The stop-motion reimagining of Pinocchio is a part of del Toro’s multi-year agreement with the streamer that essentially gives him creative freedom, encompasses film and TV series and will see him engage in writing, directing and producing.

Del Toro’s Pinocchio is one of two projects following the puppet-turned-real-boy set to release in 2022. The second is a Disney live-action adaptation starring Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

Watch the teaser, below.