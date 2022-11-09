‘Pinocchio’ Star Gregory Mann Chases Fatherly Love in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Animated Musical

From left: Gepetto voiced by David Bradley and Pinocchio voiced by Gregory Mann

Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy, chases fatherly love in the official trailer for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical adaptation of the classic tale that Netflix dropped on Wednesday.

“People are sometimes afraid of things they don’t know,” Gepetto, a grieving father voiced by David Bradley who carves the wooden puppet Pinocchio after the death of his son, tells the titular character of Pinocchio voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann in the stop-motion musical adaptation of the fantasy drama.

As Pinocchio at one point faces a nightmarish catastrophe at sea and calls out to Gepetto in alarm, the grieving father calls for his son to be brought back to him amid talking animals and magical transformations.

Oscar-winning auteur del Toro and stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagined Carlo Collodi’s classic tale about a fabled wooden puppet, first published in the late 19th century. Their stop-motion adaptation finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds with the period setting shifts and reveals the life-giving power of love, according to Netflix.

The voice cast includes Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman. Netflix will release Pinocchio on its digital platform and in select theaters on Dec. 9.

The film’s screenplay is by del Toro and Patrick McHale. Pinocchio, which had a world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, marks del Toro’s animated feature directorial debut.

The producer credits for the film are shared by del Toro and Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, with Melanie Coombs, Gris Grimly and Blanca Lista co-producing.