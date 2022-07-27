×
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Teaser Trailer Drops

Ewan McGregor's Cricket introduces a story of "loss and love."

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix dropped its teaser trailer and new key art for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Wednesday.

The teaser for del Toro’s richly crafted stop-motion reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel opens with narration by Cricket (Ewan McGregor). “From my many wandering on this Earth, I had so much to say about imperfect fathers and imperfect sons, and about loss and love,” he says.

The teaser includes Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) as he carves his wooden boy (Gregory Mann), and glimpses of characters including the Fairy (Tilda Swinton) and Sprezzatura (Cate Blanchett).

Says Cricket, this is “a story you may think you know, but you don’t.”

The trailer also features Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat’s score for the film.

Pinocchio’s voice cast includes Christoph Waltz, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman.

Del Toro and Mark Gustafson (The PJs) are directing, and del Toro penned the screenplay with Patrick McHale. Shadow Machine in Portland, Oregon, is the film’s stop-motion production company.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio is slated for a limited theatrical release in November in advance of its December debut on Netflix. A competing adaptation, from Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks, arrives on Disney+ in September.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

