Guillermo del Toro-Produced ‘Antlers’ to Close Beyond Fest

Director Scott Cooper‘s Antlers, produced by Guillermo del Toro, is set to close the Beyond Fest with a world premiere on Oct. 11.

Searchlight will then continue a festival rollout at Fantastic Fest, Telluride Horror Show and Sitges for the supernatural thriller ahead of a theatrical release set for Oct. 29. A special drive-In screening at the Chicago International Film Festival is also planned, as is Cooper hosting a horror retrospective along with Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque.

Antlers was originally set to hit theaters on April 17, 2020, but faced a series of delays during the pandemic.

The pic is produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer and J. Miles Dale, who produced the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water.

The story follows a small-town Oregon teacher, Julia Meadows (Keri Russell), and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) as they become entwined with a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane round out the cast. Cooper, who also helmed Crazy Heart and Black Mass, directed Antlers from a screenplay by C. Henry Chaisson, Nick Antosca and Cooper, based on Antosca’s short story The Quiet Boy.

“I made Antlers as a communal theatrical experience for cinema lovers. I can’t think of a more apt series of screenings to launch our film before audiences across the globe –audiences whom I hope share an appreciation for horror films with a different perspective on our everyday fears and ancestral mythology,” director Cooper said in a statement.