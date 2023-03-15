Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Eyes Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth

Guillermo del Toro is readying his next live-action feature, and is already zeroing in on actors for Netflix’s Frankenstein.

The filmmaker, who took home the best animation Oscar on Sunday for Pinocchio, is eying Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth for roles in Frankenstein, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. According to sources, he is circling the actors but there are not yet formal offers out.

Del Toro, known for his affinity for monsters, has long toyed with the idea of tackling Frankenstein, the seminal novel from author Mary Shelley. But in 2019, he cast doubt on the idea that it would ever happen, stating at the Tribeca Film Festival: “I had an idea to do Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein, but I don’t think it’s going to happen … I really believe that the movies I do, most of the time, I do them because the premise is so absolutely bonkers.”

In addition to bringing Netflix an Oscar, Del Toro created the anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for the streaming service. He Toro is a three-time Oscar winner. In addition to his win for Pinochio, he won best director and best picture for 2017’s The Shape of Water. He is repped by Exile Entertainment, WME and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Isaac is a genre favorite, starring in films such as the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Ex Machina and TV shows such as Marvel’s Moon Knight.

Garfield was Oscar-nominated for his work in Netflix’s Tick, Tick, Boom…! and reprised his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is slated to star opposite Florence Pugh in the love story feature We Live In Time. He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

Goth, meanwhile, became a horror queen thanks to last year’s X and Pearl and coming up has the third installment of Ti West’s horror trilogy, MaXXXine. She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.

Deadline first reported the news.