Netflix’s ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Shoots to Top of Movie Rankings Chart

The action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake shot to the top of Nielsen’s latest movie streaming chart in its Netflix debut on Aug. 14.

Directed by Navot Papushado, the film stars Karen Gillan as a young assassin who must team up with her estranged mother and fellow assassin Lena Headey. Netflix acquired rights to Gunpowder from STX.

The film garnered 543 million minutes of viewing time for the July 12-18 week, according to Nielsen.

Among all streaming content, Manifest scored a record-breaking sixth week of over 1 billion minutes viewed on Netflix. However, it was beat out by the third season of Netflix’s Virgin River, which boasted 2.1 billion minutes of viewing time in its second frame of full play.

Virgin River‘s third season debuted July 9. The drama racked up 1.45 billion minutes of watch time for the week of July 5-11.

Disney+’s Loki, which dropped a new episode, held steady among original streaming series.

On the movie chart, Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Widow — which cost $30 a pop to watch for Disney+ subscribers — stayed high up to place No. 3 with 444 million minutes of viewing time behind Gunpowder and fellow Disney title Luca (521 million minutes).

Amazon Studios and Skydance’s tentpole The Tomorrow War fell to No. 4 in its third week with 413 million minutes viewed after topping the movie streaming chart for two weeks.

Netflix’s trio of Fear Street films were also a big draw among movies, with a collective 738 minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

Nielsen’s top 10 streaming charts for July 12-18 are below. On the movie chart, original streaming films are marked with an asterisk; titles receiving a simultaneous theatrical release in the U.S. and select international territories have two asterisks.

Movies

1. Gunpowder Milkshake* (Netflix), 543 million minutes

2. Luca* (Disney+), 521 million

3. Black Widow** (Disney+), 444 million

4. The Tomorrow War* (Amazon), 413 million

5. Fear Street Part Three: 1666* (Netflix), 280 million

6. Fear Street Part Two: 1978* (Netflix), 259 million

7. Raya and the Last Dragon** (Disney+), 237 million

8. Fear Street Part One: 1994* (Netflix), 199 million

9. Twilight (Amazon), 184 million

10. Moana (Disney+), 154 minutes

Original Series

1. Virgin River (Netflix), 2.11 billion minutes viewed

2. Loki (Disney+), 1 billion

3. Atypical (Netflix), 603 million

4. Never Have I Ever (Netflix), 480 million

5. Heist (Netflix), 371 million

6. The Cook of Castamar (Netflix), 201 million

7. Bosch (Amazon), 286 million

8. Lucifer (Netflix), 284 million

9. Sex/Life (Netflix), 282 million

10. The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Netflix), 188 million

Acquired Series

1. Manifest (Netflix), 1.3 billion minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 793 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 699 million

4. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 592 million

5. NCIS (Netflix), 481 million

6. Heartland (Netflix), 436 million

7. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 421 million

8. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 295 million

9. Shameless (Netflix), 290 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 273 million

Top 10 SVOD Programs Overall

1. Virgin River (Netflix), 2.11 billion minutes viewed

2. Manifest (Netflix), 1.3 billion minutes

3. Loki (Disney+), 1 billion

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 793 million

5. Cocomelon (Netflix), 699 million

6. Atypical (Netflix), 603 million

7. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 592 million

8. Gunpowder Milkshake* (Netflix), 543 million

9. Luca (Disney+), 521 million

10. NCIS (Netflix), 481 million