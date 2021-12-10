Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

- Share this article on Facebook
Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera.
Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera) who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.”
William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner, along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce.
Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
