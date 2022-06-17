Guy Ritchie to Direct ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake

Guy Ritchie has boarded Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Hercules.

Ritchie will direct the remake based on the 1997 film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Ritchie previously directed Disney’s 2019 live-action Aladdin, which crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Dave Callaham, who wrote Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, penned a first draft of the script. The studio is currently in the process of searching for writers for the project.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, are set to produce the film via their AGBO banner.

The original 1997 film, directed by Ron Clements and Jon Musker, offered a musical retelling of the Greek legend in which the hero must save Olympus from God of the Underworld, Hades. Tate Donovan voiced Hercules, while James Woods voiced Hades. It is unclear whether the new take on Hercules will keep the original’s musical elements.

The remake marks the latest live-action film to join the Disney slate. Rachel Zegler is set to star as as Snow White in a retelling directed by Marc Webb and also starring Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Meanwhile, Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which stars Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey as Ariel, will release on Memorial Day Weekend next year.

Deadline was first to report the news.