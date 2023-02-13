Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ Gets Release Date

Lionsgate will release Guy Ritchie’s action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre domestically on March 3.

The film, previously titled Five Eyes, stars Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone. It will hit theaters opposite Michael B. Jordan’s Creed 3.

Operation Fortune, co-financed by Miramax and STX Entertainment, has Statham playing super spy Orson Fortune as he tracks down and stops the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds, a role played by Grant.

Plaza, Elwes and Malone appear as skilled operators who, along with Fortune, recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them save the world. Ritchie directs from a screenplay he wrote with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man).

Ritchie and Statham previously worked together on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. And Ritchie and Miramax collaborated on The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man. The producer credits are shared by Ritchie, Atkinson and Bill Block.

Separately, Lionsgate and Amazon have joined forces to buy up rights for most of the world for Ritchie’s upcoming World War II action movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Lionsgate has secured the U.S. distribution rights to The Ministry, with Amazon Prime Video taking rights in multiple international territories, including Europe, Central and South America, Europe and India.