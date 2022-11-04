Guy Ritchie to Get Honor at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival

The Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia said Friday that British director Guy Ritchie will receive an “honorary award to recognize his exceptional contribution to the film industry” at the opening ceremony of the event’s second edition in Jeddah.

The festival, set on the Eastern shore of the Red Sea, will run Dec. 1-10 and present 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages from established and emerging talent.

“British film director, producer, and screenwriter Guy Ritchie is considered one of the most successful directors working today,” fest organizers said. “A gifted storyteller, Ritchie has a unique signature style and is renowned for a body of work, including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and The Gentlemen.”

During the Red Sea festival, Ritchie will also participate in an “In Conversation” event, giving festival attendees “the unique opportunity to hear Ritchie talk about his cinematic career and achievements,” organizers said.

“Guy Ritchie is a pioneering director and unique storyteller,” said Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival. “Over the last 20 years, he has created a huge variety of unforgettable characters featuring original and intricate plots on the big screen. We are delighted to honor his extraordinary talents at the festival and look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

At the start of the week, the fest named Oliver Stone its jury president and also unveiled the program for its second edition.