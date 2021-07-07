‘Guys and Dolls’ Remake Sets Bill Condon to Direct

Oscar-winning movie musical director Bill Condon has been tapped to direct TriStar’s Guys and Dolls remake.

Set in Depression-era New York, the story centers on a high roller and a small-time gambler as they try to lock down a date and a location for a floating craps game. A 1955 movie adaption featured Frank Loesser’s standards, including “Luck Be a Lady,” and starred Frank Sinatra, Jean Simmons, Vivian Blaine and Marlon Brando. Guys and Dolls premiered on Broadway in 1950 and won five Tony Awards including best musical. A 1992 revival, starring Nathan Lane and Faith Prince, was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won three, including best direction for a musical and best performance by a leading actress.

Sony label TriStar acquired the rights to the original Damon Runyon short stories and the musical with music by Loesser, as well as the remake rights to the 1955 film adaptation from the Samuel Goldwyn company.

John Goldwyn and Marc Toberoff are producing the movie. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are overseeing for the studio.

Condon directed Disney’s live-action movie musical Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson. He wrote and directed Dreamgirls and he wrote the screenplay for Oscar winner Chicago and co-wrote The Greatest Showman. He is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.