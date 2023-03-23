Halle Bailey Says ‘The Little Mermaid’ Will See Ariel Leave the Ocean for More Than a Boy

Halle Bailey says that when audiences finally see the live-action The Little Mermaid, they should expect a modern twist to Ariel’s motivations.

The singer and actress spoke about her experiences filming the upcoming Disney movie, along with another film — The Color Purple — as part of a cover story for Edition’s March issue. The story, which has already taken a more inclusive bend with its casting, is expected to shift Ariel’s motivations around wanting to experience life outside of the ocean, the actress said.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy,” Bailey explained. “It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.”

The multi-hyphenate added that she is happy Disney has made the plot pivot. “As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above,” she continued. “And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

While discussing her work on The Little Mermaid, the actress also revealed she filmed the under the sea adventure for nearly a year at London’s Pinewood Studios under some intense conditions, and “emotionally taxing moments,” according to the outlet. That includes spending upwards of 13 hours in the water on some days or in a harness for “hours on end.”

“I pushed myself as far as I’ve ever pushed myself in life,” she recounts. “And I feel like the message from her was to know that you’ve always had it in you.”