Halle Berry Comes Out Swinging in Trailer for Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’

Netflix released the first trailer for Halle Berry’s upcoming directorial debut Bruised on Thursday.

Written by Michelle Rosenfarb and produced by, among others, Basil Iwanyk (John Wick, Sicario), the story follows Berry’s Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter who has a fall from grace and leaves the sport. Working as a cleaner and with a surprise — Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.), the son she gave up as an infant — on her doorstep, the down on her luck Justice is still boiling with rage over her lost past life.

But when she’s persuaded to participate in a brutal underground organized fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto), she snags the attention of a fight league promoter played by Shamier Anderson. With the promise of a life back on the mat, Justice isn’t pulling any punches in her fight to get back to her old world and old life, as she seeks to take on her new role as a mother.

The new two-minute trailer teases the bloody, black-eyed and bruised return of Berry’s MMA fighter as not a second chance, but a last chance, as she retrains her mind and body to re-enter the Octagon and surprise everyone who has counted her out.

The film also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko and Stephen McKinley Henderson and is also produced by Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee, Gillian G. Hormel, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Terry Douglas.

Bruised is slated to release in theaters on Nov. 17 before dropping on Netflix on Nov. 24.