Halle Berry, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, which was recorded in front of students at Chapman University, is a Hollywood trailblazer — a great actress who was one of the first Black Bond girls, who was the first Black comic book-movie superheroine and who remains to this day the only Black winner of the best actress Oscar. Though she is also an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner, she is not one to rest on her laurels, and she recently marked her 30th year in the business by doing something that she had never done before: directing — specifically, directing Bruised, a Netflix feature in which she also stars as an MMA fighter with problems at home. In its first week on the streamer, it was the most watched movie on the platform in America and in 20 other countries.