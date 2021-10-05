Halle Berry, Barry Jenkins Among Honorees for Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Halle Berry, Barry Jenkins, Anthony Anderson and Jennifer Hudson are set to be honored at the 2021 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the November Netflix film Bruised, in which she also stars as disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice, will receive the career achievement award. She is the first and, so far, only Black woman to win the best actress Oscar.

“Berry’s iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her. She has become the personification of excellence as she transcends from being in front of the camera to sitting in the director’s chair,” said Celebration executive producer Shawn Edwards, who serves on the board of the Critics Choice Association, which is presenting the event.

Jenkins will receive the director award for television for his Amazon series The Underground Railroad, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

Anderson will receive the producer award for television for his work as an executive producer on Black-ish, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

Hudson will be honored with the actress award for film for her performance in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

“2021 was an incredible year of creativity and growth in film and television, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor the changemakers who are making a difference,” Critics Choice Association CEO, Joey Berlin, said in a statement. “Jennifer both starred in and executive produced Respect, giving the performance of a lifetime. Barry transformed the small screen with his innovative and thought-provoking series, The Underground Railroad which he wrote, executive produced and directed, and Anthony has become one of the most prolific and admired producers on television with black-ish, grown-ish and mixed-ish,” Berlin added.

The 2021 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 6 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Additional honorees across film and TV will be announced in the coming weeks.