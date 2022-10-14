Box Office: ‘Halloween Ends’ Scares Up Healthy $5.4M in Thursday Previews

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends scared up a healthy $5.4 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office.

From Universal, Miramax and Blumhouse, Halloween Ends stars Jamie Lee Curtis in her final turn as Laurie Strode.

The movie hopes to clear $50 million-plus in its domestic debut, despite also being made available simultaneously on Universal’s sister streamer Peacock.

Last year — when the pandemic was far more of an issue — Halloween Kills also launched day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock. It earned $4.9 million in previews on its way to a weekend opening of $49 million.

On Friday, Halloween Ends will expand into a total of 3,901 theaters (its Thursday preview count was 3,200).

Green’s 2018 Halloween reboot debuted to a record-breaking $76.2 million on its way to earning north of $250 million worldwide. The pic saw Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their signature roles as Laurie Strode and the menacing monster Michael Myers.

More to come.