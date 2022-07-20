‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis Returns for Final Battle in First Trailer

The Halloween films’ Michael Myers saga is gearing up for one final battle.

Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror title Halloween Ends, hitting theaters Oct. 14, released its first trailer Tuesday. The footage promises an ultimate confrontation between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the maniacal Myers that will only leave one of them standing.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the film also stars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney. Halloween Ends is set four years after last year’s Halloween Kills and features Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson (Matichak) and working on her memoir when a murder begins a new string of terror.

“Come get me, motherfucker,” Curtis says defiantly in the spot.

Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse are behind the film, in association with Rough House Pictures. Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block produce.

Halloween Ends is the follow-up to Halloween Kills, released in October 2021, after the franchise was relaunched with 2018’s Halloween. The storied franchise began with the 1978 classic Halloween from director John Carpenter.

Green teased the upcoming film in an October interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote Halloween Kills.

“[Halloween Ends is] very different in tone from Halloween [2018] and Halloween Kills, and I think that’s part of my self-indulgence. I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies,” Green said at the time. “I just came up with a new twist ending on the ending that existed a couple weeks ago, and that’s something that only I hold the piece of paper that has those words on it.”

Watch the trailer below. Halloween Ends launches Oct. 14.