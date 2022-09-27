‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Seeks Bloody Revenge in Final Battle

Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror title Halloween Ends, hitting theaters Oct. 14, released its final trailer Tuesday.

And the footage sees Laurie Strode, the signature character played by Jamie Lee Curtis in the 45-year horror franchise, seek a bloody revenge in a final battle with the maniacal Mike Myers where only one of them may be left standing.

“He killed my daughter. But tonight, I will kill him,” Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career, says at one point in the trailer. The Halloween franchise was relaunched in 2018, and the final film sees Strode determined to liberate herself from fear and rage, and embrace life by finally confronting the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends also stars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney and is set four years after last year’s Halloween Kills and a new string of terror is unleashed.

“Maybe the only way he can die is if I die, too. It all ends now,” Strode insists as mayhem and bloodshed fills the screen. Halloween Ends is based on a screenplay by Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride and Gordon Green, and characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.

The producer credits are shared by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Gordon Green, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra and Christopher H. Warner.

The horror pic is a Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse presentation of a Malek Akkad production, in association with Rough House Pictures.