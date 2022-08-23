‘Halloween Ends’ Going Day-and-Date to Theaters, Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal is sending Halloween Ends day-and-date to theaters and to its streaming service, Peacock. The previous film, 2021’s Halloween Kills, also debuted same day on Peacock.

The film launches Oct. 14, and it will be available to stream to those who have a paid subscription to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus. The ad-supported, free version will not carry the film.

Halloween Ends is the third and final installment in a rebooted Halloween franchise, starring original actor Jamie Lee Curtis and hailing from director David Gordon Green and horror super-producer Jason Blum. Halloween earned $255 million globally on a $10 million budget, while the sequel, Halloween Kills, earned $131 million. The third chapter picks up four years after Kills.

The film also stars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney. Malek Akkad and Bill Block produce alongside Blum.

Curtis made the announcement in a video message posted on social media.