How ‘Halloween Kills’ Doesn’t Overkill the Michael Myers Unmasking

[This story contains spoilers to the ending of Halloween Kills.]

Just as the trailer led fans to believe, Michael Myers is indeed unmasked for the audience in Halloween Kills — and the moment works because it is not excessive.

In the film, which landed in theaters and on Peacock Friday, the seemingly unstoppable monster Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) is back for more carnage. The film is the second in a trilogy that directly tracks the 1978 John Carpenter horror classic.

Essentially, Michael goes on another killing spree after escaping a housefire set by Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) at the conclusion of Halloween (2018). Upon learning that Michael is still alive, a mob of townsfolk assembles to dispatch “The Boogeyman” once and for all.

Fast-forward to the climax of Halloween Kills when Myers is lured into a trap by Karen Nelson (Judy Greer), Laurie’s daughter, when she is able to remove the mask from a momentarily subdued Michael and use it as bait, luring him to the well-armed mob.

It is at that point where viewers get to see Michael without his mask. The moment is subtle and haunting, not a blunt Darth Vader-Return of the Jedi display. Done in quick takes, it is clear that Michael’s face has become somewhat disfigured from the beatings and fire, but it is certainly not an absurd Jason Voorhees-type grotesque creature. Meaning, the instance does not take viewers out of the story.

This marks only the second time Michael’s face has been exposed for the audience, the first time being for a split-second in the 1978 original. Michael’s head has been shown, his face obscured, in other Halloween installments.

Halloween Kills also stars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann and Anthony Michael Hall. Directed by David Gordon Green, the Universal film is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block.