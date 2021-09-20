‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer Unmasks Michael Myers

Halloween Kills is going to unmask Michael Myers — and the highly anticipated moment is teased in the final trailer for the upcoming horror installment.

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role as Laurie Strode in what could — but obviously won’t be — the demise of the serial killer Michael Myers as survivors attempted to kill him once and for all.

The final preview for the David Gordon Green film is intense and shows there will be plenty of bloody action and scares.

Halloween Kills is the sequel to 2018’s Halloween and the 12th installment in the slasher franchise created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Halloween and Halloween Kills take place in the Carpenter-Hill universe and are direct sequels to the 1978 original.

The big tease of the trailer is Myers having his mask removed fully; his face apparently shown, which has only happened for a split second in the first film. Myers’ head has been shown, his face obscured, in other installments.

Halloween Kills also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann and Anthony Michael Hall.

The Universal film is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The horror series chapter arrives in theaters and Peacock on Oct. 15.

Watch the final Halloween Kills trailer below.